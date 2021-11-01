Columbia gives deadline, penalties for city employee COVID vaccine mandate

All City of Columbia employees must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by December 31 or face penalties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia has now put in place its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which outlines deadlines to get the shot and penalties for those who don't.

The policy officially went into effect Monday and with it came a multi-page policy that was distributed to all employees. The key messaging for employees: They have until November 15 to get partially vaccinated (employees with two-dose vaccines must receive the second dose on or by December 17) and fully vaccinated by December 31, according to the documents.

Employees who want an exemption by must do so in writing by November 15, including for religious or medical reasons, including pregnancy.

If a city employee does not comply by January 1, 2022, they'll get a written reprimand for insubordination. They then would face the following restrictions or penalties.

Required adherence to periodic testing protocol;

Required adherence to strict safety procedures and practices, such as: wearing facial coverings while inside City buildings, facilities, and vehicles, when interacting with others while on the job, practicing social distancing, engaging in frequent handwashing, and compliance with post-exposure testing and quarantine/isolation protocols.

Ineligibility for optional training and related travel; o Ineligibility for work-related travel, including travel for conferences, out-of-town meetings, etc. o Ineligibility for take home car (except for on-call work assignments);

Ineligibility for cost of living raises and merit raises (once the employee becomes fully vaccinated [see definition], any applicable raise shall only apply prospectively)

Ineligibility for lateral transfers to another department; and o Ineligibility for any perks, bonuses, or other benefits granted to employees who are fully vaccinated or who have been granted accommodations.

Non-compliant employees who later bring themselves into compliance will not receive retroactive pay covering the period of non-compliance; o Ineligibility for promotional opportunities to a higher pay grade.

The city of Columbia mandated vaccines for employees on September 7 just two days before President Joe Biden announced vaccine mandates for federal employees and businesses with more than 100 or more employees.

The city had hoped to reach at least 80 percent of employees vaccinated by November 1, and at last check, they were close to the goal.

The city also has an financial incentive program and hazard pay program for employees.