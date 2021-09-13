Free vaccine clinics at two Columbia parks on Sept. 14, 16

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine will be available.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hoping to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, the City of Columbia and South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will host free COVID vaccination clinics at city parks on Tuesday, September 14, and Thursday, September 16.

The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for anyone age 12 years and over, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is for those age 18 and over.

The clinics will operate 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 14, 2021: Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue

Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Avenue Thursday, September 16, 2021: MLK Park, 2300 Greene St

If you choose to get the Pfizer vaccine, make the appointment for your second shot while you are getting your first dose.

In October, DHEC will distribute the second dose of Pfizer and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 12, 2021: Hyatt Park

Hyatt Park Thursday, October 14, 2021: MLK Park