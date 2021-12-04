COVID vaccine site at the Columbia Place Mall: how to sign up

The mall on Two Notch Road will vaccinate 7,000 people a week when it's up and running.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Place Mall will become a community vaccination center starting on Wednesday, April 14 and people can begin signing up for appointments.

The federal government, through FEMA, is partnering with the state of South Carolina, Richland County, and city of Columbia, is opening the site at 7201 Two Notch Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily beginning Wednesday, April 14.

The Columbia Place Mall CVC will deliver up to 7,000 doses of vaccine per week. Vaccines for CVCs are provided to the state in addition to the regular vaccine allocations they are receiving. These additional vaccine doses are made possible through an increase in production and availability.

The Columbia Place Mall CVC site will follow South Carolina’s vaccine eligibility requirements. To schedule an appointment for the vaccine, individuals can visit vams.cdc.gov/vaccineportal.

There will be drive-thru and walk-in options for visitors at the site. After receiving their vaccination, individuals will proceed to a post-vaccine waiting area to be monitored for at least 15 minutes, per CDC guidelines, to ensure they do not have any adverse reactions to the vaccine.

“We are committed to the equitable distribution of the vaccine and our top priority is to ensure everyone who wants a vaccine gets one,” said Gracia Szczech, regional administrator for FEMA Region IV.

“Getting vaccinated is the best step anyone can take to getting past this pandemic,” said Kim Stenson, SCEMD Director. “By choosing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, people are not only safeguarding their own health, they’re also being their own emergency managers and protecting the well-being of their families and communities.”

Residents who need transportation assistance to the Community Vaccination Center can call the COMET at 803-255-7123 for reservations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Specify that you are going to your COVID-19 vaccine appointment. You may need to show proof of your vaccine appointment to the bus operator. More information is available at www.cometcovidhelp.org.