Where to find free COVID-19 vaccines in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is partnering with Prisma Health and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to provide free vaccination clinics at city-operated facilities.

Those wanting the COVID-19 vaccine will have multiple opportunities to get the shots -- no appointment necessary -- at one of the following vaccination sites:

Pfizer 2-dose vaccine for anyone age 12 and up -- distributed by Prisma Health from 1p.m. to 4p.m.:

Tuesday, July 20 and July 27 at Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Choice of Pfizer 2-dose, Moderna 2-dose for anyone age 18 and up, or Johnson & Johnson single-dose -- distributed by DHEC from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.:

August 5, Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave.

August 11, Martin Luther King Jr Park, 2300 Greene St.

August 24, Melrose Park, 1500 Fairview Dr.

August 26, Woodland Park, 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

The push for residents to become vaccinated is part of Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin's "It's YOUR Shot, Columbia" campaign.

Note that the deadline for school children to get vaccinated before the 2021-22 school year is Tuesday, July 20.

If you want to get vaccinated but cannot attend one of the city's clinics, COVID-19 vaccinations are available free (appointments required) at Prisma Health Baptist and Colonial Life Arena, Richland County Health Department, and at area Walgreens, Publix, CVS and Kroger pharmacies.