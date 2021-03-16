Columbia VA offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans

Vaccines are being provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, as well as the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg, and Sumter Community-Based clinics.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia VA Health Care System announced the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site for all Veterans currently enrolled to receive VA health care.

According to the release, Veterans who would like to get the vaccine should call 803-776-4000 extension 1-2873 to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines are being provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, as well as the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg, and Sumter Community-Based Outpatient Clinics.

There are no walk-in appointments, and times and dates vary with each location.

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.