x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Vaccine

Columbia VA offering COVID-19 vaccines to veterans

Vaccines are being provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, as well as the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg, and Sumter Community-Based clinics.
Credit: Columbia VA

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia VA Health Care System announced the opening of a COVID-19 vaccination site for all Veterans currently enrolled to receive VA health care.

According to the release, Veterans who would like to get the vaccine should call 803-776-4000 extension 1-2873 to schedule an appointment.  

RELATED: CDC fears nation could see another spike in COVID-19 cases

Vaccines are being provided at the Wm. Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center, as well as the Greenville, Florence, Orangeburg, and Sumter Community-Based Outpatient Clinics. 

There are no walk-in appointments, and times and dates vary with each location. 

Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at VA can visit VA's Eligibility web page at www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.

RELATED: Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg to offer COVID-19 walk-in appointments

 