Columbia VA hosts mass COVID-19 vaccine event for veterans March 27

Veterans of all ages can schedule appointment at Colonial Life Arena event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Veterans Affairs (VA) Health Care System announced it will hold a third mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans Saturday, March 27, at Colonial Life Arena, 801 Lincoln Street in Columbia. The clinic will be open to veterans of all ages who are currently enrolled to receive VA health care.

Veterans wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine need to make an appointment by calling 803-776-4000 ext. 1-2873 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 22-26.