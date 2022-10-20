COMET, Healthforce giving away gift cards to people getting COVID vaccine

The $50 cards will be available to the first 25 participants who get a vaccine during the Oct. 24 event.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) will soon be hosting yet another free vaccination event - with an added incentive.

The authority announced on Thursday that it is partnering with Health Force and the South Carolina Association of Community Action Partnerships on Monday, Oct. 24, to give away gift cards to the first people to get their vaccine or booster.

The event will be from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at COMET Central (1745 Sumter St. in Downtown Columbia) with $50 gift cards given to the first 25 participants.

Vaccinations are open to anyone who is eligible for their primary COVID vaccine or the boosters.

“We have experienced the important role of vaccines historically with other diseases and also recently in the battle against COVID-19." COMET Chief Operating Officer Vaccines LeRoy DesChamps. "Vaccines have offered protection and helped us beat the odds to drive those COVID numbers down."