COMET partners with Uber, Lyft to provide transportation for COVID-19 vaccines

You can get access to up to four free rides (up to $15 each trip) to and from vaccination appointments in Richland and Lexington Counties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Need a ride to get your COVID-19 vaccine? The COMET, Uber, Lyft and United Way of the Midlands have you covered.

The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (The COMET) is partnering with rideshare programs Uber and Lyft and United Way of the Midlands to provide rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Richland and Lexington Counties.

The rides are part of the COMET's Don’t Miss Your Shot campaign.

“We are ensuring that through The COMET, transportation is not a barrier to the COVID-19 vaccine in Richland and Lexington Counties," said LeRoy DesChamps, Interim Executive Director of The COMET.

You can get access to up to four free rides (up to $15 each trip) to and from vaccination appointments. Any amount over $15 will be automatically charged to the user’s debit or credit card on file with the user’s Uber or Lyft account.

To receive a voucher to book COVID-19 vaccine trips through Uber: http://t.uber.com/dontmissyourshot

To receive access to a voucher to book COVID vaccine trips through Lyft:

Enter COMETVAX1 (for first shot) on the Lyft app.

Enter COMETVAX2 (for second shot) on the Lyft app.

This promotion runs through September 30, 2021 or while funding lasts.