Lawmakers approve $208 million to bolster coronavirus vaccination efforts

Gov. McMaster's office has said he plans to sign the bill.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers have agreed to spend up to $208 million to bolster coronavirus vaccination efforts across the state.

The House on Tuesday approved a plan to put the money toward the costs of administering vaccines and testing, personal protective equipment and other expenses associated with the vaccine rollout.

The proposal would also establish a vaccine allocation plan across the state's four regions.

Gov. McMaster's office has said he plans to sign the bill.