DHEC kicks off vaccination campaign aimed at faith community

COLUMBIA, S.C. — More than 1.6 million people have been fully vaccinated in South Carolina, according to DHEC's latest data. However, a Columbia faith-based organization says that's number is not enough. 'Hold Out the Lifeline' is teaming with DHEC in a new statewide campaign to promote churches to play a major role in getting more residents vaccinated.

"This week, we want the faith community to step forward," said Dolores Scott, Hold Out The Lifeline's Director. "We want them to help get persons vaccinated. Open the doors other than Sunday morning."

Religious leaders are actively working to get COVID-19 shots in the arms of more people.

"Just think about the number of lives that will be saved, and those who may not lose their life, but they won't have to experience the virus as hard," express Scott.

The faith-based organization and DHEC's statewide campaign is called 'COVID-19 Vaccination Action Week,' and it's now underway until June 19th. Each day will focus on objectives for the faith community to encourage people to get the shot.

"We haven't a had lot of members who died from COVID-19," said Darrius Graves, Ridgewood Missionary Baptist Church Executive Pastor. "However, we have had many members during the pandemic."

Graves says beating vaccine skepticism starts with churches.

"We're pushing folks in our congregation to be vaccinated," expressed Graves. "Right now, we have more than a hundred members who have been vaccinated that we know of. There are probably more, but those who responded to the survey we sent.:

To symbolize the launch of the event, hold out the lifeline is asking churches to exercise some kind of action during their worship to commemorate the people who died from the virus.