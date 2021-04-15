COVID-19 vaccination sites to open in northeast Richland County at the end of April

The vaccine clinics will require appointments and will be located at Killian Park, North Springs Park and Meadowlake Park during the last week in April.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three vaccine clinics will be hosted in northeast Richland County at the end of April, in coordination with MUSC Health.

Elected officials representing Richland County -- including State Senator John Scott (D-Richland), State Representative Kambrell Garvin (D-Richland), State Representative Chris Hart (D-Richland), State Representative Ivory Thigpen (D-Richland), Councilwoman Gretchen Barron, Councilwoman Jesica Mackey, Councilman Derrek Pugh, and Councilman Overture Walker -- have partnered with MUSC Health to make these clinics happen.

The clinic locations and times are as follows:

Killian Park,1424 Marthan Rd., Blythewood, on Tuesday, April 27th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

North Springs Park,1320 Clemson Rd., on Wednesday, April 28th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Meadowlake Park, 600 Beckman Rd. on Thursday, April 29th from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Appointments will be required at the clinics and can be scheduled at www.muschealth.org/covid-outreach. Those without internet access can call 843-876-7227 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to schedule an appointment. Valid photo IDs and insurance cards are also required, if available.

“It is important that anyone who wishes to get vaccinated has the opportunity,” Sen. Scott said. “These vaccination sites are crucial in our fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity to get the vaccine in our community.”

“We must ensure that everyone has access to the COVID-19 vaccine,” Rep. Garvin said. “By offering multiple sites in Northeast Richland, we will expand access and get more shots in arms. The faster we get folks vaccinated, the faster we can return to normal.”