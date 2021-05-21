Get vaccinated against COVID-19 at a Fireflies game this season

Fans who receive the vaccine at the game will get a free Fireflies hat and a ticket voucher to attend another game in July to receive their second dose.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fireflies fans can receive a free COVID-19 vaccination at home games at Segra Park this baseball season.

The Columbia Fireflies have announced a partnership with Prisma Health to administer vaccines at Segra parking during the 2021 baseball season.

Any fans who wish to be vaccinated can get their first shot at a game on Friday, May 28 or Saturday, May 29.

According to the Fireflies, fans who receive the vaccine at the game on May 28 or 29 will get a free Fireflies hat and a ticket voucher to attend the June 18 or 19 Fireflies game, where they can obtain their second dose.

People can get the vaccine inside the park, along the concourse by the Crescent Patio in right field. Fans do not have to pre-register and can just walk-up to get the vaccine.

Vaccines will be available to be administered by Prisma Health staff from the opening of the gates until the end of the seventh inning.

“This is a great opportunity for fans that may not yet have gotten their vaccination to get theirs in a very unique, festive atmosphere,” said Fireflies team President John Katz. “Our thanks go out to Prisma Health for affording our fans who wish to get a vaccine the opportunity to do so at Segra Park. The Fireflies have chipped in great added benefits – including a free ticket for participating fans to receive their second doses three weeks later.”

Dr. Rick Scott, the chair of the Prisma Health Vaccine Task Force, said, “The Prisma Health team is dedicated to caring for our community during this pandemic and every day. Throughout the entire COVID-19 response, we are proud of everything that our team members, nurses, and physicians have given to help our community. We also are proud of our partnerships with organizations like the Fireflies who are helping us get shot in the arms of our community but there is much left to do!”