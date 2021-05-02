One vaccine side effect popping up is "COVID arm"

Although it might not be fun dealing with a itchy, blotch on your arm- it’s better than fighting a potentially deadly disease.

SAN DIEGO — As thousands of Americans are being vaccinated for COVID-19 every day, many people are reporting side effects associated with the injection. Fatigue, fever, headaches are all common in those who have been recently vaccinated. However, one effect of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that seems to be cropping up recently is known as “COVID Arm.”

“It was almost exactly eight days after my vaccine, so all of a sudden it showed up and I was like, wow, my arm’s really burning," said Kara Leeper, a speech therapist living in Los Angeles. More than a week after she was vaccinated with a dose of the Moderna vaccine, she noticed a red rash on her arm where the needle went in. "When I looked at it, it was just a big red bull’s eye rash and it itched and hurt and was warm to the touch,” she said.

Though she said the rash on her arm only lasted about 48 hours, she still wondered what could of caused it.

“So it’s either an immune reaction, but delayed, So it’s your immune system revving up. Or it’s just reacting to one of the components in the vaccine," said Dr. Mark Shalauta who is the Co-chair of the vaccine committee in Rancho Bernardo after seeing the photos. "But it’s not really an allergy, so it’s not dangerous and absolutely OK to get the next one.”

He says that the vaccine is still safe and effective and there is easy ways to cope with pain or discomfort that the shot may cause like a cold compress or an antihistamine. But keep an eye on it so that it doesn’t get worse.

“Draw a line around it with a pen just to make sure it’s not expanding,” said Dr. Shalauta. “I have not seen this with any one of the COVID vaccines, but it is possible to get an infection.”

Although it might not be fun dealing with a itchy, blotch on your arm- it’s better than fighting a potentially deadly disease.

“It’s really nothing to worry about,” says Leeper “you should get your second vaccine to make sure that you’re fully, fully vaccinated for covid.”