County health departments where you can get vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 for free in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is providing free COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing sites at county health departments throughout the Midlands.

Unless specified, clinic hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily during the week of October 11 through 17.

The COVID-19 vaccines are free -- you will not pay insurance deductibles, co-payments or co-insurance -- and the vaccine reduces the risk of getting severely ill if you contract the virus.

Beside each county health department on the schedule is a list of which vaccines are available at that location. Keep in mind that, currently, only the two-dose Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals age 12 and over; the two-dose Moderna and the single-dose Jannsen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccines have been approved for those age 18 and over.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at all locations.

Monday, October 11

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna vaccine available.

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna vaccine available.

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna vaccine available.

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna vaccine available.

Tuesday, October 12

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna vaccine available.

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna vaccine available.

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna vaccine available.

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna vaccine available.

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hyatt Park, 950 Jackson Ave., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

4 p.m. – 6 p.m., Protect Our Kids Vigil, 1100 Gervais St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Wednesday October 13

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen,Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna vaccine available.

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna vaccine available.

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna vaccine available.

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna vaccine available.

Thursday October 14

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna vaccine available.

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna vaccine available.

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna vaccine available.

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna vaccine available.

1 p.m.- 5 p.m., MLK Park, 2300 Greene St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Friday October 15

Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna vaccine available.

Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna vaccine available.

Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna vaccine available.

Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna vaccine available

3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Beech Island Event, 5080 Jefferson Hwy., Beech Island, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Saturday October 16

1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gamecock Village, 1 National Guard Rd., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Ridge Spring Civic Center, 906 W. Main St., Ridge Spring, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. Urban Gospel Festival, Beverly Park, 700 Mack Henry Holland Dr., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Pkwy., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

NEW Upstate static TESTING site sponsored by DHEC Upstate and Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System at the Old Dodge Dealership, 1035 North Church St., Spartanburg. Hours vary each week. This week: Mon Oct 4 thru Fri Oct 8 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Abbeville Area Medical Center is offering a free drive-thru testing in partnership with DHEC every Monday and Wednesday from 8am-12pm at 901 West Greenwood Street, Suite #6, Abbeville