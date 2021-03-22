Smaller Orangeburg County towns getting vaccine clinics

The health care center anticipated on doing 200 covid vaccines

NEESES, S.C. — Over the past few weeks, Family Healthcare Centers in Orangeburg County have offered no appointment COVID vaccine clinics in different parts of the county.

"I wasn't decided, but I changed my mind and said to myself, I need to get the vaccine," said Neeses Resident Billie Jean Jackson.

"It's a weekly effort to reach residents who are struggling to get the vaccine, in places like Neeses. Residents say they are taking advantage of the clinics to protect themselves from the virus.

"First of all, you have bad news about the virus," said Jackson. "Also, because of my age, I said I better take to be on the safe side."

So far, DHEC data shows 18,499 Orangeburg County residents have been vaccinated.

The health care center expected to administer 200 shots in Neeses on Monday and another 400 first and second doses on April 26th.