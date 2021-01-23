DHEC says people should ask for second shot appointment when getting first dose

DHEC officials say if you have not had your first shot yet, make sure you don't leave that appointment without getting your second shot on the books.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) continues to provide updates on where the vaccine stands in the state on virtual calls during the week. DHEC gave some advice for ensuring you can schedule your second appointment.

"We guarantee we have separate allocations from the federal government for first and second doses," DHEC Interim Public Health Director Dr. Brannon Traxler said.

Traxler said for every first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine a provider gives, as long as that same provider orders the second dose, it will be there for that patient.

Traxler said as of January 22, 542,050 vaccines have been received in the state. 246,233 of those have been administered and 296,944 appointments to receive vaccines have been made.

Traxler addressed the agency understands some people have had issues and concerns about scheduling their second dose appointment. She said if you haven't had your first shot yet, make sure you don't leave that appointment without getting your second shot on the books.

"For this disease, this virus, a second shot is needed to complete protection to save lives and prevent illness," Traxler said.

Meanwhile Traxler said it's still unclear how effective one shot is.

"Viruses live to mutate and they mutate to live," Traxler said. "There has been very limited research to the looking at the efficacy of you wait months between the two doses because during the clinical trials that they've done thus far, they were trying to prove safety and efficacy as quickly as possible."