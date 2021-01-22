State lawmakers want answers about slow vaccine rollout

The committee is looking to answer one question, how to get more people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina lawmakers want answers as to why the COVID-19 vaccine rollout is not moving faster. On Thursday the House committee created to study distribution in the state met to figure out where the problems are.

"We know that South Carolina is not alone in experiencing widespread frustration with the administrating of vaccines, but it is apparent that, as a state, we are moving at an unacceptable pace," Representative Weston Newton (R- Beaufort) said.

Newton, the chairman of the legislative committee tasked with taking a look at DHEC's vaccine distribution efforts, describes the roll out as frustrating and confusing. Newton is looking to answer one question -- how to get more people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

"We want to learn about the challenges and the opportunities to maximize the vaccine through the state," Newton said.

The committee listened to DHEC go over availability of vaccines and where they are in the state's vaccine plan. As of January 20, officials said 337,575 total doses have been received in South Carolina.

Pfizer vaccine allocations in the state have gone to hospitals and a few other providers. Officials said 273,975 doses have been received so far. 173,560 have been administered with an 85% utilization rate as of Monday.

As of January 20, officials said 63,600 of the Moderna vaccine have been received in the state. 12,552 have been administered with a 40% utilization rate as of Monday.

Acting Director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Marshall Taylor said one of their plans to speed things up is adding providers.

"But as I said earlier, the supply is not currently sufficient to meet the growing demand across the state," Taylor said.

Taylor said supply versus demand is the biggest challenge and said he doesn't anticipate any changes in the amount of vaccines coming into the state any time soon.

DHEC said they do have a statewide appointment system coming soon that will make scheduling first and second dose appointments easier.