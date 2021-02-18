DHEC says 'a large number' of vaccine providers experienced delays due to weather

DHEC said they have not been told next week's shipments will be impacted by weather.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Across the country, weather is causing delays in vaccine deliveries to several states, including South Carolina.

"Delays are expected," Department of Health and Environmental Control's (DHEC) Senior Deputy for Public Health Nick Davidson told News 19.

Davidson said South Carolina was supposed to receive vaccines earlier this week. “The weather delays have been significant both some last week, even more this week," Davidson said.

According to DHEC officials, the state received some doses this week. State health officials sent the following statement:

“Some facilities have received their shipments for the week. A large number of vaccine providers experienced delays in receiving their vaccine shipments from the federal government this week due to severe weather.”

SC VACCINE DELAYS:

DHEC also noted the state has not been told that next week’s shipments will be impacted by weather.

Typically, South Carolina receives first doses from the federal government on Mondays and second doses usually arrive in the state on Wednesdays.

"While I think, as far as the overall vaccine rollout goes, it will just be a blip, that supplies will all be coming, and I’m pretty confident that providers continually tell us they can do more vaccinations than we have supply. I can only imagine they will make up for lost time very, very quickly," Davidson said.