DHEC offering $5 million in grant money to help with local vaccine outreach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is offering additional money through federal funds to help with local vaccination efforts.

Nick Davidson, the senior deputy for Public Health said he’s proud of everything the department has done to help spread the word so far.

“We’ve had to go big with it. To vaccinate so many people, we’ve had to use mass clinics and that type of a thing,” said Davidson. “As we get closer and closer to having the majority of our population vaccinated, it becomes increasingly difficult to get the messaging out there, that final mile.”

Now DHEC is putting the focus on vaccination efforts on the local level. The agency is looking at local organizations to partner with to make a difference. This is through a $5 million grant assistance program.

“Folks are hearing from those who they trust the most and often times that is the local providers, local organizations that are in their hometowns that they are used to hearing from,” said Davidson.

The grants will be focused on various initiatives including distribution of DHEC informational materials, safe in-person or virtual educational sessions, transportation to vaccination sites, placing social media and other advertising messages, and using other non-standard outreach methods.

“The number of organizations receiving funding will depend on the applications submitted; however, DHEC anticipates awarding up to 25 grants totaling up to $5,000,000 for six months," DHEC said in a press release. "Each award is expected to last for six months and can be renewed up to three times for a total period of two years.”

Rural communities are some of the areas DHEC is concerned about. With transportation limited, technology and vaccine hesitancy have all been factors of why there are lower vaccination rates in those areas.

Any organization can apply to be a part of this program. They need to have experience reaching out and sending messages to local communities. Organizations such as nonprofits, community providers, local and federally qualified health care centers are among those qualified.

“This is absolutely a way to look for local communities to be able to look to their trusted local providers and entities for some of that additional messaging for education and all of that,” Davidson said. “Ultimately, to get more people vaccinated.”