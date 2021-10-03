Johnson and Johnson vaccine helping smaller, rural towns like Elloree

The one pharmacy in town, Delta Pharmacy, started offering shots on Monday.

ELLOREE, S.C. — South Carolina received 41,000 Johnson and Johnson vaccines, many doses of which are going to independent pharmacies in smaller, rural communities.

"I'm excited I get it in town," said Elloree Resident Sally Sand. "I can walk to the pharmacy, then walk home."

The single-dose vaccine is supposed to help out towns like Elloree, that only have one pharmacy in the area. Delta Pharmacy started offering shots on Monday. Residents say having the vaccine in their neighborhood allows them to get back to being with their loved ones.

"I have children who live up north, and I need to get on an airplane," explained Sand. "I want to get a vaccine before I get on an airplane."

"I need the vaccine because I might have to travel to the U.K," said Calhoun resident Stephen Kemp. "I have elderly parents there, and they won't let me on the flight without the vaccine."

Kemp lives in Calhoun County and works in Elloree. Kemp says he's been trying to get the vaccine for a month but had no luck. Now he says he is trying his chances for the single-dose shot at the Delta Pharmacy near his job.

"That would be great for me because now I can just walk up there with the hopes of them getting me situated," said Kemp.

Delta Pharmacy is offering Johnson and Johnson vaccines at its seven locations. You have to go to the stores' website and fill out a form listing the specific pharmacy where you want to get it.