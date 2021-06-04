Fairfield County to hold drive-thru vaccination site next Wednesday

The vaccines will be administered without an appointment, while supplies last. There is also transportation available for those who need it, according to the county.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Fairfield County is hosting no appointment drive-thru COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 14.

On Wednesday, April 14 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. the Fairfield County Government and Fairfield Medical Associates are offering COVID-19 vaccines at Former Fairfield Memorial Hospital site at 102 US Hwy 321 Bypass North.

The drive-thru site will not be requiring appointments, and will be first come, first serve until supplies run out.

According to the Fairfield County, the site will be administering the Moderna vaccine. Only those 18 and older can receive this vaccine.

Those who receive a dose on April 14 will receive appointment dates for a second dose at the same location.

If you are a resident of Fairfield County who is eligible for a COVID vaccine and do not have access to transportation, please contact Fairfield County Transit (803-635-6177) at least 24 hours in advance to schedule transportation to the vaccine site, at no cost.