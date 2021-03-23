Family Health Centers offering free vaccinations in Orangeburg County

No appointments needed at select sites Wednesday through Friday, March 24-26

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Family Health Centers in Orangeburg County is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at various locations in the county -- while supplies last -- beginning Wednesday, March 24, through Friday, March 26.

Anyone 55 years of age and older as well as frontline essential workers such as teachers and support staff, firefighters, law enforcement officers, corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, USPS workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, daycare workers, and for people ages 16 to 64 with qualifying medical conditions may get the Moderna vaccination -- no appointment necessary.

Family Health Centers, Inc. will provide the Moderna vaccine -- taken in two doses -- and automatically schedule an appointment for the patient's second dose. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses.

Vaccinations will be offered 8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. at these locations:

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill

Santee Conference Center, 1737 Bass Drive, Santee

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg

Friday, March 26, 2021

Lovely Hill Convention Center, 5905 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George,

St. Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North