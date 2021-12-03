Family Health Centers in Orangeburg offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments

According to the release, vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 15, 16, 18, and 19.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The Family Health Centers, Inc. in Orangeburg is offering COVID-19 vaccines to walk-ins who are eligible for the vaccine.

According to the release, vaccinations will be administered while supplies last at select locations from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 15, 16, 18, and 19. No appointments are necessary.

Those who are eligible for the vaccine include the following:

Anyone aged 55 and up

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease. People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who: Must be in-person at their place of work, and Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment



The Family Health Centers, Inc. will be providing the Moderna vaccine and automatically schedule their second dose. Second doses will occur 28 days after first doses.

Vaccinations will be offered at the following locations:

Ehrhardt City Hall, Monday, March 15, 2021

13704 Broxton Bridge Road, Ehrhardt, SC 29081

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Orangeburg City Gym, Tuesday, March 16, 2021

410 Broughton Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, Thursday, March 18, 2021

350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg, SC 29115

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Lovely Hill Convention Center, Friday, March 19, 2021

5905 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

St. Mark United Methodist Church

8502 North Road, North, SC 29112

8:30 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.