FEMA vaccination site at Columbia Place Mall to close in June

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mass vaccination site at the Columbia Place Mall will be closing on June 9.

The center is operated by the State of South Carolina and supported by FEMA. It has been open seven days a week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those wishing to receive a vaccine can drive through or walk up without an appointment.

The clinic opened on April 14, supported by FEMA and in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD), Richland County and the City of Columbia.

The site record was reached on Friday, May 14, the clinic administered 859 COVID-19 vaccines. The previous high was 646 vaccinations.

The site will begin to administer the single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) beginning May 27, the last two weeks of the clinic. They have been administering the Pfizer vaccine. Scheduled doses of the Pfizer vaccine will continue.

“We appreciate the work of everyone who helped this center provide vaccinations to so many people,” said Gracia Szczech, FEMA Region IV Administrator. “The center was established in a location accessible to socially vulnerable populations and it was successful in its mission. Now, FEMA will continue to support the State of South Carolina and local communities with resources as they reach deeper into communities.”

To find nearby vaccination providers, go online to www.vaccine.gov or text your Zip Code to 438829.