Forest Acres mask ordinance expires Wednesday

Private businesses may continue to choose to have any policy in place that they wish.

FOREST ACRES, S.C. — The city of Forest Acres mask ordinance will expire on Wednesday, November 19, 2921.

Mayor Frank Brunson is relieved mitigation efforts aided in reducing COVID-19 cases during the spread of the Delta variant locally.

“We are encouraged by the decreasing cases of COVID-19 in our area. It is our hope we can enjoy a healthy and happy upcoming holiday season with our neighbors, family and friends. We thank the health care workers and first responders who have served our community at large tirelessly throughout the duration of this public health emergency.”

Masks or other face coverings will no longer be required of people entering businesses, city offices, or any other building or structure open to the general public.