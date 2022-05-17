With COVID cases on the rise, where you can get free testing and vaccines in Richland County

Health Force will have locations in Columbia and Gadsden May 17-21

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The school year is winding down, which means summer travel is starting up. Also up are the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.

South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reports there has been a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of May. The latest numbers from May 7 have 4,458 cases reported -- a 45.5% increase from the week before and a 66.9% change over the previous month.

In order to protect yourself and your family as you enjoy getting out and about in the warm weather, Health Force LLC is offering free COVID-19 testing and vaccines in Columbia and Gadsden through May 21.

The vaccines -- the one-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) and the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer -- and booster shots are free and available on a first-come, first-served basis. The first dose of the Moderna vaccine requires a follow-up second dose within 28 days. The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine requires a second dose within 21 days and is available for anyone age 5 years and up.

Health Force will also offer free rapid COVID-19 testing on-site.

In Columbia: 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m. through Thursday, May 19, at COMET Central, 1727 Sumter Street

In Gadsden: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at Red Hill Community Development Complex, 732 Congaree Church Road.

No appointment is necessary, however you can make a reservation if desired by calling Health Force at 1-844-579-1500 or www.HealthForceUs.com.