Free COVID vaccination clinics in Columbia

Here are some upcoming vaccination clinics where you can get your shot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking to get a vaccination for Covid-19 in the Midlands.

Some upcoming events for the Midlands:

Tuesday September 21 at Melrose Park , 1500 Fairview drive.

Thursday September 23 at Woodland Park 6500 Olde Knight Parkway

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will be distributing the Pfizer, offered to anyone 12 and up and the Janssen (Johnson and Johnson) vaccine.