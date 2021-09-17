Free COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites in the Midlands, Sept. 20-26

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is hosting free COVID-19 vaccine clinics and testing opportunities at various locations throughout the Midlands. Most of the free vaccination and testing sites are located at county health departments.
Individuals wanting to get the vaccine will not have to pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Appointments are recommended for local DHEC clinics an can be made online or by calling 866-365-8110.
DHEC vaccination clinics: operating times are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., unless otherwise noted.
Monday, Sept. 20
- Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken
- Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester
- Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw
- Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster
- Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia
- Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill
- Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda
- York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York
- 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m., Pruitt Health Aiken, 830 Laurens St. N.W., Aiken
Tuesday, Sept. 21
- Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken
- Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester
- Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw
- Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster
- Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia
- Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill
- Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda
- York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York
- 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Melrose Park, 1500 Farrow Dr., Columbia
Wednesday, Sept. 22
- Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken
- Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester
- Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw
- Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster
- Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia
- Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000,Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda
- York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York
Thursday, Sept. 23
- Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken
- Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester
- Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw
- Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster
- Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia
- Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill
- Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda
- York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York
Friday, Sept. 24
- Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken
- Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell
- Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester
- Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield
- Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro
- Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw
- Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster
- Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington
- Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia
- Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill
- Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda
- York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York
Saturday, Sept. 25
- 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Gamecock Village, 1 National Guard Rd., Columbia
- 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Riverbanks Zoo, 500 Wildlife Pkwy. Columbia
Sunday, Sept. 26
- 1 p.m. – 5 p. m., Clinton Chapel, 105 N. Johnson St., Kershaw