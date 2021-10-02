Canceled, rescheduled vaccine appointments cause frustration for some

Some are expressing concern and frustration after their vaccination appointments were canceled or rescheduled.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some Midlands residents are expressing concern and frustration after their vaccination appointments were canceled or rescheduled.

Louis Gallman drove down to Gamecock Park on Tuesday afternoon of to get a vaccine.

"I came down here to get a shot," Gallman said. "Well, they stopped me and told me they aren't taking any more people today."

Gallman says he didn't have an appointment. "People were telling me to get it and I come down here to get it." He says he was just trying to keep himself safe. "I haven't had the first one," Gallman said.

Prisma Health announced Monday they had received a limited vaccine supply.

"We will not be able to provide any first dose appointments at this time," said Dr. Saria Saccocio, chief ambulatory medical officer for Prisma Health.

Saccocio says the state of South Carolina places their vaccine orders on Sunday, with deliveries made on Mondays and second doses delivered on Wednesdays.

"They are not confirming they will come on a certain day as we experienced this week," Saccocio said. "This is a change in the delivery plan and why we have been so incredibly challenged getting the vaccine to those who had appointments."

Deirdre Robinson says she received a robocall saying her mother's appointment scheduled for Tuesday had been cancelled. She says her mother was set to receive her second dose.

"I was very worried," Robinson said. "If there are limited vaccinations, is she going to be able to get her second vaccination?"

Prisma told her that her mother wouldn't be able to get her second shot until the end of the month.

"I was outraged," Robinson said. "What I am very upset about was that the appointment was cancelled and no one seems to care."

"The increased demand far exceeded our supply of vaccine," Saccocio said.

After several calls, Robinson said her mother was able to get her second vaccination.

"We received vaccine in Columbia to vaccinate those appointments that were scheduled today," Saccocio explained.

Prisma Health says anyone with a second dose appointment should go to their appointment as scheduled.