Holly Hill residents line up to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Dozens of people lined up at the Holly Hill Depot for the Moderna Vaccine.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — For some residents in Orangeburg County, getting the coronavirus vaccine could be a matter of life and death.  

Dozens of people lined up at the Holly Hill Depot for the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. There are currently three locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine in Holly Hill.

"I pray to God that I don't get the virus, because I don't know if I would survive due to my kidney system is very weak, as well as my immune system," Eutawville resident Annie Hudson said.

Another Eutawville resident, Eddie Bradley, said he has a few of the health conditions that qualify him to get the vaccine right now.  

"It could be fatal if I got the virus, so I figured it was best to get the shot," Bradley said. 

The town's mayor, William Johnson, says the goal is to add weekly walk-in clinics to get residents vaccinated. He says if positive cases continue to drop and people continue to get the vaccine, the town is expected to reopen next month.

"I would hope that's a date to call a special meeting to start reopening the town," said Johnson. 

Lots of residents say they are ready to get out and about again. 

"I think I'm going to socialize a little more because I don't socialize at all," said Hudson. "I'm ready to see some of my friends."

