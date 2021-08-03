Phase 1B rolls out across the Midlands

Holly Hill residents say they plan to get vaccinated with Phase 1B underway.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Close to three million people can request COVID-19 vaccines now that South Carolina has moved to Phase 1B on Monday. Orangeburg County residents say they plan on getting the vaccine.

"Oh yes, I plan on getting it," said Eutawville Resident Geraldine Schuler.

"I haven't gotten it, but I'm thinking about it, but not now," said Holly Hill resident Fay Smalls. "I have to see how things go."

The Family Health Care Centers Inc. and the health department were the only two sites in Holly Hill offering the vaccine. CVS has joined them as of Saturday.

"A lot of places were far from where I live, and I don't drive," explained Schuler. "Now that it's in the neighborhood, I'm able to get to it."

"I'm more interested in the Johnson & Johnson vaccine," Smalls said. "I want to see how it goes with the side effects."

Appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine can be made by people in Phase 1b. Visit https://t.co/XyMaC6fiRs or call 1-866-365-8110.



See a detailed listing of who is eligible for Phase 1b at https://t.co/1yAO5zxk6R. pic.twitter.com/Bjt2341lPH — SCDHEC (@scdhec) March 8, 2021

Holly Hill's Mayor, William Johnson, says Phase 1B allows the town to start looking at reopening some of its venues, like Gilmore Park that has been closed since last March. Mayor Johnson hopes to have mass a vaccination clinic in Holly Hill soon.