Homebound vaccination program expanding to all SC counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Even more people are going to be able to receive a COVID19 vaccine in South Carolina soon.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced they are expanding their home-bound vaccination efforts across the state.

Dr. Jane Kelly with SCDHEC said in a media briefing Wednesday, “We’re also continuing efforts to remove barriers between residents and vaccinations by expanding our homebound program to all 46 counties in the state," Dr. Kelly continues, "DHEC has partnered with vaccine providers who will send vaccine administrators to scheduled appointments. This will allow vaccine access for homebound residents around South Carolina. Additionally, one caretaker per homebound individual can also get vaccinated under the program.”

In its ongoing effort to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to rural and underserved parts of the state, DHEC is expanding its Vaccination Homebound Project to all 46 counties. The statewide program launched Monday, June 1 and will run through December 2021. https://t.co/4m4YtVP4kd pic.twitter.com/sIuWnQSrCZ — SCDHEC (@scdhec) June 2, 2021

Homebound residents who would like to schedule an appointment for this opportunity can call DHEC’s vaccination line at 866-365-8110.