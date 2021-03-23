SC hospitality workers offered free vaccinations March 26 in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All frontline workers in the hospitality industry in the Columbia area who want to get the COVID-19 vaccination will have the opportunity to do so Friday, March 26.
The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) will be hosting a vaccination clinic at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center noon-4 p.m. Friday. All frontline hospitality workers and individuals classified in Phases 1a and 1b are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Interested hospitality workers can make an appointment online and download the vaccination consent form at SCRLA.org/vaccine. The two-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered -- the first dose on Friday, the second dose on April 16 -- expect to remain at the convention center for at least 15 minutes after receiving the vaccination.