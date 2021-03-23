SC hospitality workers can get free vaccinations March 26 in Columbia

All frontline hospitality workers and individuals classified in Phases 1a and 1b are eligible to receive the vaccine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All frontline workers in the hospitality industry in the Columbia area who want to get the COVID-19 vaccination will have the opportunity to do so Friday, March 26.

The South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (SCRLA) will be hosting a vaccination clinic at Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center noon-4 p.m. Friday. All frontline hospitality workers and individuals classified in Phases 1a and 1b are eligible to receive the vaccine.