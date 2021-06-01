South Carolina Hospitals respond to Governor's deadline for Phase 1a vaccinations

Governor McMaster said those in the Phase 1a group who haven't scheduled a vaccination by January 15th will move to the back of the line.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center are reacting after South Carolina Governor McMaster set a deadline for Phase 1a vaccinations on Tuesday.

For several weeks now, some hospitals in South Carolina have been vaccinating people in the Phase 1a group.

On Tuesday, Governor McMaster said those in that group who don't meet the deadline of scheduling a vaccination by January 15th will move to the back of the line.

The News 19 Vaccine Team checked in with Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center to find out how distribution is going for them and their thoughts on the governor's comments.

Prisma Health said their vaccine distribution is going smoothly. As of Monday, more than 10,700 vaccines had been administered, and they're expecting more people to get the vaccine now the holidays are over.

The health care system said in a statement, "Prisma Health is supportive of Gov. McMaster's announcement of a Jan. 15 deadline for Phase 1a-eligible people to register in the CDC system or receive the vaccine. It is our goal to support vaccination distribution to all, as rapidly as possible."

Prisma Health went onto say, "Once all healthcare workers and others identified in Phase 1a have been vaccinated or offered the opportunity to receive the vaccine, Prisma Health will help vaccinate individuals in Phase 1b after DHEC provides the protocol. This phase includes essential personnel such as teachers and other school workers, those working in public infrastructure like sanitation and postal workers, and people over the age of 75."

I have asked @scdhec to immediately provide South Carolinians with important information about the status of COVID-19 vaccinations.



This information is critical to maintaining and bolstering the public’s confidence in our state’s efforts. pic.twitter.com/C9QhCXHA9x — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) December 31, 2020

Lexington Medical Center said they've received 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Out of 8,000 invitations sent to Lexington Medical Center employees and county first responders, 6,000 people have either already been vaccinated or have already set up an appointment within the next 30 days.

The health care system says they have not experienced any staffing shortages and taking an increased number of COVID-19 patients hasn't slowed down their ability to vaccinate people.