North pharmacy resumes appointments for J & J vaccine

NORTH, South Carolina — R and J Drugs in North is taking appointments again for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"We got an email yesterday saying it was okay to start back with our Johnson and Johnson shots," explained R & J Drugs Lead Pharmacist Technician Tammie Lee.

This comes after the CDC and the FDA's recent recommendation to lift the temporary pause of the vaccine.

"Basically, they said they did the studies and the research on it and found it was a safe shot to give," said Lee. "The caution was the same as usual; contact your doctor if you had any side effects."

Despite the vaccine being put on hold, folks say they were ready to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccine once it was back on the market.

CDC and @US_FDA lift recommended pause on Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) #COVID19 vaccine use following thorough safety review. See full statement: https://t.co/yTTGfGsgSH pic.twitter.com/1kYETjWUgJ — CDC (@CDCgov) April 23, 2021

"I looked at the certain vaccines and decided the Johnson and Johnson shot was the right one for me," said North Resident Susan Craft

Craft is the first person R & J Drugs administered the shot to since the pause. Craft says she has no concerns regarding the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, and she's looking forward to traveling this summer.

"My husband and I like to travel for vacation during the summer," said Craft. "My husband already got his shot, and he told me I needed mine to come along."