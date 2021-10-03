Johnson and Johnson vaccines to be offered in the Town of North

R and J drugs received an allocation of 300 shots. The supply is expected to last them until about April.

NORTH, S.C. — South Carolina has received 41,400 Johnson and Johnson vaccines. Health officials say those vaccines will go to independent pharmacies in smaller communities to help those who can get to a second shot.

"We've had people looking for this thing for a while," said R and J Drugs Lead Pharmacy Technician Tammy Lee.

Town of North residents are expecting to get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine starting on Wednesday. The town's only pharmacy, R and J drugs, received an allocation of 300 shots. The supply will last them until about April.

"They sent us 300, but we don't know if they will send us anymore," explained Lee. "We will let people know as we go."

Lee says the store has been buzzing with phone calls of people eager wanting to get the shot.

"There is a pastor here in town that let some of the churches know we have it," said Lee. "We have some people in the area coming to get it."

"I just heard of a couple of places, but I haven't gotten it due to work," said Swansea Resident Beverly Harley. I'm off today, and I'm looking around to find it."

There are appointments still available at R and J Drugs. You have to call (803) 247-2133 to schedule a day to get the one-dose vaccine. However, the drug store is only giving 10 shots per day due to store hours.