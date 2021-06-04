Walk-up vaccine clinic set for April 7 in Bishopville

Johnson and Johnson vaccines will be available on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 7 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church,

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — CareSouth Carolina is hosting a drive-thru vaccination clinic on Wednesday morning at Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bishopville.

"We have one mobile medical unit, which will go out to a specific spot and offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine," said CareSouth Carolina's Chief of Community Health Joe Battle.

The nonprofit health service provider is offering 300 Johnson and Johnson vaccines on a first-come, first-serve basis from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 7. CareSouth Carolina officials say the clinic is to help those with limited transportation options since there are only two vaccine sites in town.

"We are taking our mobile units in the communities and offering the vaccine so they can get the one-shot and not have to worry about getting the second one four weeks later," explained CareSouth Carolina's Chief Nursing Officer Tracie Thigpen.

Here some things to know when coming to get vaccinated:

You don't have to be a resident of Lee County

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is for anyone 18 and older

Bring an insurance card; you can still receive the vaccine if you don't have insurance

CareSouth Carolina's chief nursing officer says the single-dose vaccine keeps you out of the hospital and decreases the chance of dying from the virus.