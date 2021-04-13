Orangeburg County pharmacy halts Johnson & Johnson vaccines after national 'pause'

R&J Drugs is pausing J&J vaccine appointments until further notice.

NORTH, S.C. — R & J Drugs in North is one of many independent pharmacies that has halted appointments for the COVID-19 Johnson & Johnson vaccine after guidance from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

"They just told us to put everything on hold until after they met," said R & J Drugs Pharmacy Technician Tammy Lee. "They said they would update us some time today or tomorrow."

This pause comes after the CDC and the FDA recommend a halt of the single-dose vaccine due to concerns of blood clot cases.

"The shots are still in the refrigerator, but we just moved them to the side," said Lee. "We haven't drawn up any for today."

A R & J Drugs' pharmacy technician says they are currently referring people to locations that are offering the other two shots until the Johnson & Johnson vaccines get the okay again.

"Right now, I'm not canceling any appointments until we know for sure," explained Lee. "What we will do is trying to reschedule everybody on a day, then we will open the shots."

Today FDA and @CDCgov issued a statement regarding the Johnson & Johnson #COVID19 vaccine. We are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution. — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) April 13, 2021

The sudden pause has some questioning getting vaccinated. North resident, Quanita Calloway, isn't sure anymore.

"I'm glad I didn't get the shot; That's the first thing that went through my head," said Calloway. "Also, knowing people have gotten the shot, I'm worried about their loved ones about how they are going to deal with the situation."

Calloway says she hasn't gotten the vaccine yet because of the side effects. She said the news about this vaccine doesn't help.