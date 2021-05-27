Kroger putting up million-dollar prizes, free groceries for vaccinated customers, employees

People who received their COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger pharmacy could be eligible to win a million dollars or free groceries for a year.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you got your COVID-19 vaccination at a Kroger store, you could soon become a millionaire.

The company announced it's "#CommunityImmunity" campaign Thursday, which includes five $1 million payouts and 50 chances to win free groceries for a year for those who received their vaccination at a Kroger location.

The giveaway will start next week, Kroger said in a release. One million-dollar winner and ten winners of free groceries for a year will be announced weekly for five weeks. More details about the campaign will be revealed next week, Kroger said, though Thursday's release said customers and employees of Kroger are eligible to win.

"The faster we reach community immunity, the sooner we can all get back to enjoying backyard barbecues, live music and gathering for special occasions," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO in the release.

Kroger said the campaign comes out of a collaboration with the Biden Administration to have 70% of adults in the U.S. receive at least their first dose of the vaccine by July 10.

In February, the grocery chain began giving employees $100 in store credit and fuel points for receiving the vaccination.

Several companies - including CVS and the NFL - have offered incentives for vaccinated Americans and a growing number of states, including Ohio, New York and Arkansas, are giving away large cash prizes for residents who get their shots.

Kroger pharmacies are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccines at select locations. Kroger is administering the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Vaccine selection, availability and walk-in hours vary by location. Contact your pharmacy for details or go online to check availability.