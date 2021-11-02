Vaccine clinic set for Feb. 17 in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — A free vaccine clinic is scheduled for Feb 17 on Lee County. Appointments are required, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Walk ups will not be accepted.
Phase 1A eligible people, including those 65 and over, can get a COVID-19 vaccine with an appointment at the Lee County clinic, which will be held at Lee County Chappell Park at 397 Chappell Drive in Bishopville on Wednesday, February 17.
Officials say you can register online at https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov.
To make an appointment:
- Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting appointments for COVID-19 vaccine. Pick a location and contact the provider to make an appointment.
- Call DHEC’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information Line at 1-866-365-8110 to get answers to vaccine questions and assistance with finding vaccine providers and contact information.