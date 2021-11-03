Lexington Medical Center to open new COVID-19 vaccination site in West Columbia

The new site will open at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible South Carolina residents at with Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

According to a release from Lexington Medical Center, clinicians will administer doses inside the health and wellness center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

According to the health system, the addition of this site will increase the allocations.

All patients will need an appointment, as walk-ins will not be accepted.

To sign up for an appointment, go to LexMed.com/vaccine and click on “Request Form” to register for the vaccine by providing information including name, date of birth and email address. Lexington Medical Center will upload the email addresses to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Then, individuals will receive an email from VAMS allowing them to complete their registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.

Individuals in Group 1B who do not have email or access to a computer can call (803) 739 – 3363 Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A Lexington Medical Center representative will assist them with scheduling an appointment, even if they do not have an email address.

Individuals will need to present a driver's license or ID card and must qualify under current guidelines for the vaccine.

“Lexington Medical Center is incredibly thankful to Brookland Baptist Church for joining forces with our hospital to vaccinate community members,” said Tod Augsburger, president & CEO of Lexington Medical Center. “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible against the COVID-19 virus and are grateful for the support of community partners as we work to keep everyone healthy and safe.”

“There is no greater service we can provide to our community members during these unprecedented times than to vaccinate them against COVID-19. That’s why Brookland Baptist Church is pleased to partner with Lexington Medical Center,” Reverend Dr. Charles B. Jackson Sr., senior pastor of Brookland Baptist Church, said. “Educating and encouraging our citizens to receive the vaccination are our top priorities. We’re committed to doing whatever we can to help stop the spread of this virus and save lives.”

On Monday, the state entered Phase 1B, which includes nearly half the state's population.

Among those included are the following:

Anyone aged 55 and up

People with increased risk for severe COVID-19 disease People aged 16-64 with one or more of the following high-risk medical conditions: Cancer (current, not a history of cancer), chronic kidney disease (any stage), chronic lung disease, diabetes (Type 1 and Type 2), Down syndrome, heart disease (congestive heart disease, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension), HIV/AIDS, solid organ transplant, obesity (BMI >30), pregnancy, sickle cell disease. People who have a developmental or other severe high-risk disability that makes developing severe life-threatening illness or death from COVID-19 infection more likely

Frontline workers with increased occupational risk Frontline workers with increased occupational risk are people who: Must be in-person at their place of work, and Perform a job that puts them at increased risk of exposure due to their frequent, close (less than 6 feet) and ongoing (more than 15 minutes) contact with others in the work environment



According to Lexington Medical, appointments are subject to cancellation based on vaccines received from the federal government.