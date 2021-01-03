Lexington Medical center has vaccine appointments available this week

Eligible patients in group 1A, aged 65 and older, are asked to book appointment by phone

LEXINGTON, S.C. — On Monday, March 1, Lexington Medical Center announced the health care facility has appointments available for COVID-19 vaccinations for eligible South Carolina residents in Group 1A this week. The 1A group now includes individuals age 65 and up.

Eligible individuals wanting to take the vaccine are encouraged to dial the Lexington Medical Center's call center at (803) 739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

A Lexington Medical Center representative will assist with scheduling an appointment by telephone -- even those individuals without an email address.

Upon arriving for a vaccine appointment, individuals will need to present credentials verifying they qualify for the vaccine such as a driver’s license or identification card.

Although Lexington Medical Center is encouraging community members to call the telephone number to begin the registration process for a vaccine, individuals can also still register online by going to LexMed.com/vaccine and clicking on “Request Form” to register for the vaccine by providing information including their name, date of birth and email address. For those registering online, Lexington Medical Center will upload the email addresses to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Then, individuals will receive an email from VAMS allowing them to complete their registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.