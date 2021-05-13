Lexington Medical, Prisma Health now vaccinating children 12 and up

A parent or guardian must accompany people ages 12 – 15 and sign a consent form, according to Lexington Medical.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two Midlands health systems, Prisma Health and Lexington Medical Center, are now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those ages 12 and older.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for children ages 12-15 this week. This is the vaccine being offered and Prisma and Lexington Medical locations.

A parent or guardian must accompany teens ages 12 – 15 to the vaccination sites, and must sign a consent form.

“We’re thrilled to have an effective and safe vaccine available for children in this age group and urge families to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Rick Scott, co-chair of Prisma Health’s vaccine task force. “Vaccines are readily available at all of our vaccination sites. This shot in the arm is our best shot at helping our area return to more normalized conditions as we go into summer – and if their parents haven’t had theirs … we’ll take care of them, too.”

Parents can schedule appointments for Prisma Health through MyChart. Parents with children who do not have accounts are encouraged to create an account for their child or call 833-2PRISMA .

Parents and guardians should bring a signed consent form when they bring their child for vaccination. The form is available in English and Spanish .

The vaccine is available at Lexington Medical's vaccination clinic at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia.

“The Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children ages 12 to 15. Initial studies have shown that the vaccine is 100 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in this age group. The vaccine is also safe, with similar side effects as adults - fever and soreness at the injection site,” said Sara S. Wallace, MD, FAAP, pediatrician at Lexington Pediatric Practice, a Lexington Medical Center physician practice. “This development is an exciting step in the journey to protect our children from COVID-19 and re-open our community safety and strongly. We recommend the vaccine.”

The clinic at Brookland Baptist Church is open from Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Walk-ins will be accepted, or people can schedule an appointment at LexMed.com/vaccine and click on 'request form.' Individuals without access to a computer or the internet can call (803) 739 – 3363 Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to schedule an appointment.

Prisma Health has given approximately 400,000 vaccines for COVID-19. For more information about COVID vaccinations at Prisma Health, visit PrismaHealth.org/Vaccine