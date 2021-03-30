Lexington Medical Center now accepting vaccine registration for those 16 and up

Lexington Medical Center is now accepting registration for Phase 1c of the vaccination process in South Carolina.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Lexington Medical Center is accepting registration for appointments for those 16 and up to receive vaccines.

On Wednesday, March 31, South Carolina will open COVID-19 vaccination to Phase 1c, which includes those ages 16 and up.

To register, go to LexMed.com/vaccine and click on “Request Form” to register for the vaccine by providing information including your name, date of birth and email address. According to the medical center, individuals will be added to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) and will receive an email allowing them to complete registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.

Those without an email or access to a computer can call (803) 739 – 3363 Monday - Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and someone will assist them in scheduling an appointment, even without an email address, according to the Lexington Medical Center.

All individuals receiving a vaccination must have an appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted, according to the healthcare system.

According to the release, Lexington Medical Center has administered more than 60,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.