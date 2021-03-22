Lexington Two hosts clinic to vaccinate hundreds of employees

230 employees with Lexington School District Two were signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday.

CAYCE, S.C. — Lexington School District Two was able to provide the opportunity to help vaccinate hundreds of their employees on Monday through a vaccination clinic.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that teachers in South Carolina would become a part of the Phase 1b group and could receive the coronavirus vaccine.

230 employees with Lexington School District Two were signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. District employees receiving the vaccine included principals, teachers, bus drivers, counselors, custodians, cafeteria workers and maintenance staff.

The clinic was held at the district's innovation center.

Dr. Nicolas Wade, the superintendent for the school district, says they're fortunate to have partnered with Lexington Medical Center to provide the vaccine.

"We know that when the vaccine came out that it's been a big light at the end of the tunnel for a lot of our staff, especially since we are in fact face-to-face and really for everything our staff have done for our students, we really wanted to be able to provide them an opportunity to receive it," said Dr. Wade.

District nurses administered the vaccine in partnership with Lexington Medical Center.

"I think this is something that all of our staff really deserve. We were one of the few districts to kind of go back face-to-face five days a week for all of our students," explained Wade. "I think having the vaccine available is coming at a very fortunate and convenient time as we start discussing plans for the 2021-2022 school year and I think this really kind of is a really wonderful and positive step forward in having those conversations."

Loretta Koontz, a cafeteria worker at Busbee Creative Arts Academy Middle School, received her vaccine on Monday. She thought it was important to get the vaccine so she could be with her grandchildren again.

"To feel safe, to be able to reunite with my grandchildren," said Koontz. "It's been a year that we've not been able to have any fun. We used to go out every weekend and do something special and to be able to be around the children at school and to take these masks off and be done with these masks."

Koontz says it's been different this year for how she's able to interact with students. She hasn't been able to hug them and has to keep her distant from them.

"I would think that the vaccine risk outweighs the risk of catching COVID," explained Koontz. "I'm highly afraid of catching COVID. I'm very relieved to get the vaccine."