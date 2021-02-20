Getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Newberry County

DHEC's vaccine map shows two providers outside of the local health department in Newberry County.

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Sammy Singley of Newberry County will be fully vaccinated in March.

"I go to the VA in Columbia because I'm a veteran," said Singley. "The process was easy for me."

DHEC's vaccine map shows two providers outside of the local health department in Newberry County. Cooperative Health is hosting a limited vaccination clinic Saturday at Pediatrics of Newberry, and they are no longer taking appointments.

"I looked on my tablet last week, and I found there were no places in Newberry giving the shot," said Singley.

According to DHEC, 4,622 vaccines have been administered in Newberry County. Singley says the lack of supply makes the process harder for those who may not have transportation or internet access.