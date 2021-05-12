Local expert answers top Googled questions about the COVID-19 vaccine

Many are using the search engine to learn more about herd immunity. DHEC's Director of Public Health explains.

Google trends shows many still have questions about the vaccine. News 19's Vaccine Team continues to take those questions straight to the experts.

Many are using the search engine to learn more about herd immunity and what it is.

"Is herd immunity possible with COVID-19? What percentage of vaccination is needed for herd immunity?" Those two questions spiked on Google trends.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) Director of Public Health Dr. Brannon Traxler explains what it is.

“Herd immunity happens when enough people are protected from a disease, either because they’ve been vaccinated or they had natural immunity from a previous recent infection with that same bug," Traxler said. "We will reach herd immunity with COVID-19 if at least 70-80% of the eligible population has that protection, mainly through vaccination.”

According to DHEC, as of May 12, 43.5% of South Carolina residents have at least one vaccine, and 34.8% of South Carolinians have completed vaccination.

"With 43% of residents in South Carolina having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far, we are well on our way, but there is still a way to go to reach that goal," Traxler said.

Traxler said there’s only way to hit that mark. “If we have enough people to step up to the plate and get vaccinated," Traxler said.

And because of misinformation, Traxler said it’s best to ask trusted sources or your health provider, but she is hopeful we can get on the other side of this virus.