Los Angeles district requiring vaccines for children to attend school

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles board of education has voted to require students 12 and older to be vaccinated against the coronavirus to attend in-person classes in the nation’s second-largest school district.

The board’s vote Thursday makes Los Angeles by far the largest of a very small number of districts with a vaccine requirement.

Nearby Culver City imposed a similar policy last month for its 7,000 students. LA has more than 600,000 students.

Under the plan for Los Angeles, students 12 and up who participate in sports and other extracurricular activities need to get both of two shots by the end of October. Others have until Dec. 19.

