Governor tours Columbia vaccination clinic as hospitality workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster toured a vaccination clinic held at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Tuesday that focused on vaccinating those in the hospitality industry in the state.

On Tuesday, the clinic expected to administer 400 vaccines and again on Friday expecting to administer 400 to 500 vaccines. The clinic will be open Friday from noon until 4 pm. The Pfizer vaccine is what is being used at the clinic.

John Durst, the President and CEO of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association, says generosity is what made it possible for frontline hospitality workers to get vaccinated.

"It is just a great example of South Carolinians coming together to be of assistance during these difficult days," said Durst.

The CEO believes the restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit in the state during the pandemic.

"Our workers, to have this chance to get back on the job without being concerned about these kinds of issues for themselves and people with whom they work and the people whom they serve, means a great deal," explained Durst.

Bobby Williams, the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association's Board Chair, says Tuesday is a great day.

"Over the last year, the restaurant industry has really of all businesses in the state, has really had it tougher than I think anybody else," said Williams. "Our employees for a long time, dining rooms were closed, the wait staff wasn't able to make money, then we had to work with masks and we're still working with masks and it's extremely tough."

Dr. Oscar Lovelace and his family practice, Lovelace Family Medicine, were on site on Tuesday to help vaccinate folks.

"This vaccine is the golden egg laid by this horrible pandemic," said Dr. Lovelace. "This is a big day. It's a wonderful day. We've got to spring forward with jabs in the arm."

Duane Parrish, the Director of the South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, says the pandemic was the worst year of his lifetime for the hospitality industry.

"The good news is we're on the way back. People are starting to travel again," said Parrish. "While the unemployment rate and leisure and hospitality is still three times that of the rate of South Carolina as a whole, it's getting better but it's imperative that days like today and Friday... it's critical that we get our frontline people vaccinated."

Parrish believes the vaccine will be a gamechanger for the hospitality industry as the weather gets warmer and people begin to travel again.

Back when the pandemic started, many states closed down many businesses depending whether they were essential or not. Governor McMaster says it was important to keep businesses open then safely.

"We did it a different way and it worked. As a result, we didn't close down, we just slowed down and as a result, we are going to be able to launch back as we're doing now, following the plan of AccelerateSC and get our people all back to work and safe," said Governor McMaster.

The governor spoke with hospitality leaders at the clinic to see how it's benefiting workers in the state. He says he would like to see people traveling to South Carolina now as more people in the Palmetto State and across the country are getting vaccinated, as long as people follow the rules and be careful.

"As we start to travel again around the state, we'll also be having some visitors from out of state and they will rediscover what they knew before," said Governor McMaster. "South Carolina is a different kind of place and we're all very proud of our people."

The governor says he's proud of the hospitality workers who have continued to work throughout the pandemic.

According to the governor, more than 1.5 million people have been vaccinated in South Carolina.

Governor McMaster says he was updated by President Biden's administration the amount of the vaccine being produced is steadily increasing.

The governor believes the mass vaccination clinics around the state have helped vaccinate a lot of people.